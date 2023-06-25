Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman dies of electrocution at railway station amid rain, probe underway

Delhi woman dies of electrocution at railway station amid rain, probe underway

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2023 01:26 PM IST

The woman reached the station along with her family to catch the Bhopal Shatabdi Express.

A woman on Sunday died at the New Delhi railway station area due to electrocution after she allegedly grabbed on to an electric pole to avoid going into puddles amid rain. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of east Delhi's Preet Vihar, who reached the railway station to catch the Bhopal Shatabdi Express.

Woman electrocuted to death(ANI)
Woman electrocuted to death(ANI)

According to Delhi Police official, as quoted by news agency ANI, a complaint has been registed against the concerned authority for their negligence and a team is inspecting the area where the incident took place.

"We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the info that my daughter has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," said Lokesh Chopra, father of the deceased woman.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
new delhi railway station electrocution
new delhi railway station electrocution
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out