Delhi: Women assault guard, then lock selves in house for 4 days to evade arrest

Two sisters, who severely assaulted a 58-year-old security guard in their house in east Delhi’s Vasudhara Enclave on September 5, have since then locked themselves inside their flat for four days to evade arrest, police said on Monday. The house where the incident took place. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The victim told police that the women targeted him because they suspected he was secretly giving information about their activities to their parents. He said that they called him into their ground-floor flat on the pretext of complaining about dirty tap water.

Police said the victim – Akhilesh Kumar – alleged that the two women assaulted him with a badminton racquet and also burnt him using a hot iron.

“A case was registered after he informed police about the alleged assault,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta. Thecase was registered under sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 127 (2), 351 (3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kumar told police that around 11pm on Thursday, a woman who lived on the ground floor of Anekant Apartments asked him to complain about water issues in their flat.

“I told them that I was not the right person for the job and it was late at night. The woman then started abusing and shouting at me. She left and came back with her sister and both of them threatened me that if I don’t go with them, they’ll complain against me,” he said.

The sisters told Kumar that dirty water was coming from the taps in their house and asked him to come and check. “I insisted that I couldn’t help them and even gave them the number of a plumber, but they again started threatening me,” he said, adding that he finally went to their house to check.

As soon as he entered, he told police, the sisters allegedly locked the door behind him and started assaulting him with a badminton racquet. “When the racquet broke, they heated an iron and burnt my hands and arms. I tried shouting for help, but they held a knife against my throat and ordered me to stay quiet,” he said.

During the assault, the women blamed Kumar for secretly informing their father about their activities. “That’s when I realised why they were attacking me. They believed that I had snitched about them to their father four days,” she said.

Kumar said that on September 1, the father of the two women had come to their house and had a huge argument with them. Kumar added that the father even asked him to call the cops, but he refused.

After continuing the assault for about 45 minutes, the women let the guard out, after which locals called the police.

A senior police officer said that when they reached the spot, the sisters refused to open the door. “After speaking to them for hours from outside the gate, the staff left and continued to come back in intervals till Saturday. Their parents were also called but the sisters refused to open the door for them as well,” the officer said.

DCP Gupta said that on Monday, they placed a notice outside the house. “The notice mentions the allegations levelled against them and asks them to join the investigation,” she said.

Police said that from preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the women are graduation students, and their parents live elsewhere in Delhi. While the father is a businessman, their mother is a working professional. Kumar said that the women were aged between 25-30 years.

Sunil Mathur, secretary of the RWA at Anekant Apartment, refused to comment on the matter.