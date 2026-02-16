New Delhi, The National Zoological Park here will allow people to celebrate birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other special occasions by adopting an animal for a day, with charges ranging from ₹500 for a small animal to ₹50,000 for a tiger. Delhi zoo to launch single-day animal adoptions from March

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the proposal for short-term animal adoptions is likely to receive approval by the end of this month, and it will be launched in March.

A day-long adoption cost has been decided based on the annual adoption rate of each animal, he said.

"If an animal has an annual adoption cost of ₹50,000, the charge for adopting it for a day would be around ₹500," Kumar said.

According to the revised rates, a spotted deer, which has an annual adoption cost of ₹18,000, can be adopted for a day for ₹500. A sloth bear, with an annual adoption rate of ₹45,000, will also be available for day-long adoption at ₹500, he said.

The annual adoption rate for a tiger is ₹6 lakh, and its day-long adoption will cost around ₹50,000, Kumar added.

He further said that the zoo is introducing short-term and online adoption options to make the scheme more accessible, especially for those who may not be able to commit to adopting an animal for a full year.

The initiative is also expected to help boost visitor footfall and generate additional revenue, he said.

Under the scheme, adopters will bear costs fixed by the zoo, which will be used towards the animal's food and daily care. Depending on the package chosen, adopters will also receive certificates and photographs as a keepsake.

The zoo hopes that the introduction of short-term and affordable adoption options will encourage more individuals to participate and help strengthen public engagement with wildlife conservation, he said.

The zoo authorities also plan to install a digital screen at the main entrance displaying details about the adoption options and information on animals housed at the facility to increase awareness.

Efforts are also underway to simply the current adoption process, which is relatively lengthy, to encourage greater public participation, Kumar added.

The animal adoption programme, launched in 2022, aims to promote animal conservation and strengthen people's connection with wildlife. Currently, the national zoo allows adoptions for a year or two, with corporations accounting for most of the adopters.

"We have seen a decline in participation this year, with only four companies coming forward so far. This is why we are making the process more accessible to attract more individuals," the zoo director said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.