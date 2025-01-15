Delhi:3 men steal bike of crash victim, suffer accident minutes later

A horrifying crime has come to light in south Delhi, after three men saw an accident victim bleeding on the road, and instead of helping him, allegedly stole his motorcycle. The victim, a 30-year-old man, died of his injuries soon afterwards. However, karmic justice was swift — the men who stole the bike themselves met with an accident barely 45 minutes after the alleged theft. Police are now probing the role of the three men — they have already been booked for the theft of the motorcycle. (FILE)

Police are now probing the role of the three men — they have already been booked for the theft of the motorcycle, and officers are exploring whether more stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) can be slapped against them.

Investigators said the incident occurred on January 11, at around 11pm, when Vikas Yadav, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, was riding his Hero Splendor motorbike on the Old Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Lado Sarai. Officer said they suspect his bike skidded in the dark, and he fell onto the road, suffering grievous injuries to his head and chest.

CCTV footage from the area showed three men — Uday Kumar, Tinku Sharma and Paramvir Singh — arrive at the spot on foot, around the same time as the accident. However, rather than helping Yadav or calling an ambulance, the three were purportedly seen stealing the man’s bike and riding off, police said.

“CCTV footage purportedly showed three men going towards his bike and taking it, while the man was bleeding on the road,” an investigator said.

Soon afterwards, some other people happened to pass by the site of the accident, and upon spotting Yadav, immediately called the police control room (PCR). Yadav was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Police said Yadav could have been saved if a PCR call was made earlier. “Doctors told us he bled to death. We think it happened because he was lying there for 40-50 minutes by himself,” an investigator said.

Meanwhile, police received another PCR call about an accident on the Old Mehrauli Badarpur Road at around 11.45pm — around 2km away from the spot where Yadav was found.

“Before we could launch a search operation for Yadav’s bike, our beat staff informed us that the three men got into an accident on the same bike… We suspect they consumed liquor after stealing the bike and got into an accident 1-2 km away. The bike hit the road divider,” said the investigator.

The three men involved in this accident — later identified as Kumar, Sharma and Singh — were also rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Sharma and Singh were discharged after primary treatment, while Kumar sustained injuries to his head and is currently undergoing treatment.

“We haven’t taken statements from anyone yet. We will wait and see what legal action can be taken beyond theft” a senior officer said, on condition of anonymity.