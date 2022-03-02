Delhi: 50-year-old stabbed to death in Paharganj gym; 4 arrested

A 50-year-old man was killed and at least five others were injured after members of two families attacked each other with knives at a gymnasium in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Tuesday morning, police said, and added that four alleged attackers were arrested by evening.

Police said the families clashed after an altercation between the son of the dead man, Manoj Manchanda, and Himanshu (first name), a member of the other family, over playing music at the gymnasium located in Chuna Mandi area of Paharganj.

Manoj’s son, Mayank allegedly slapped Himanshu and pushed him out of the gym. Himanshu told his family members about it and they reached the gym to avenge the “humiliation” caused by the incident, the police said.

Around 10am, Himanshu’s four family members – Saurav Sharma, Joginder Sharma, Manjeet Sharma, and Rahul Sharma – caught Mayank at the gym and began fighting with him. Mayank called up his father and told him about it, police officers involved in the probe said.

Mayank’s father reached the gym along with his brother Vicky Manchanda. A fight broke out between the two groups and they attacked each other with knives and other sharp weapons, the officers said.

People from both sides suffered injuries, and Manoj Manchanda succumbed to stab wounds at a government hospital. A case of murder and attempt to murder with common intention was registered at the Paharganj police station on a statement by Vicky Manchanda, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan.

She said four people have been arrested in the case.

“Both the groups were booked last year as well after they had a fight over some issue. They were booked under Indian Penal Code’s section 160 (punishment for committing affray),” the DCP said.