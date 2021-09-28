Delhi: Engg graduate, who drove with police constable on car’s bonnet, gets bail

The Delhi high court has granted bail to a person accused of hitting a police constable with his car and then speeding away with the constable still hanging on the car bonnet in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, saying the investigation in the case was complete.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, in an order on Monday, said no useful purpose will be served by keeping the accused, an engineering graduate, in further custody. He directed that the accused be released on a personal bond of ₹75,000 and two sureties of like amount.

“A perusal of the site map shows that the petitioner hit the victim and drove a considerable distance before stopping the vehicle as another car came in front of him from the other side. The site map shows that the petitioner was not driving on the straight road but took at least four turns before stopping the vehicle.” Prasad said.

“Be that as it may, the investigation is more or less complete. Most of the witnesses are police witnesses and their statements have been recorded. The charge sheet will be filed on or before October 10, 2021,” he said in his order dated September 27.

As per the FIR, the complainant, a head constable, along with two others, was carrying out routine checking on a road on June 22 this year when the accused refused to stop his car, having tinted glasses, in spite of being signalled by the police to do so.

The constable claimed that he tried to stop the car from the front, by jumping on to the bonnet of the car, but the accused did not stop the vehicle. It was stated that the complainant held on to the car wipers and fell on the road when the accused applied the brakes to avoid another car coming from the opposite side.

The accused surrendered in July 2021 and sought his release on the grounds that since the investigation was over, no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.