Delhi-Imphal IndiGo flight returns to IGI airport after snag

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Imphal was forced to return to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday morning after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off, officials said. IGI Airport. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“Flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal on July 17, 2025, reported a minor technical snag soon after take-off,” an IndiGo spokesperson said. “As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at Delhi’s IGI Airport, in line with mandatory procedures.” The spokesperson added that the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed its journey shortly thereafter.

Officials said the flight first took off from Delhi at around 10.25am but turned back soon after and landed safely at IGI Airport at 11.16am.

“After technical inspections, the aircraft departed again around 12.30pm and landed in Imphal at 2.53pm, against its scheduled arrival time of 1.10pm,” an airport official said.

The incident occurred a day after another IndiGo flight—6E-6271—from Delhi to Goa reportedly suffered an engine failure and was diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely.