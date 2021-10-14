Delhi: Man tries to frame lover’s husband in fake robbery case, 2 arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested a wholesale vegetable supplier and his friend for allegedly trying to frame the husband of a woman he was in a relationship with in a false case of armed robbery in south Delhi’s Okhla. The suspect allegedly wanted to get the man jailed so that he could move in with the woman, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on October 10 and the first information report (FIR) -- under sections of criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, threatening, assault and producing false evidence -- was registered against the suspects at the Amar Colony police station on the same day. Police said they have not arrested the woman yet as they are still examining her role in the crime.

“The woman is also an accused in the case but she has not been arrested yet. She wanted to do away with her husband as he had been stopping her from calling or talking with her boyfriend. Our investigation is still on,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey, adding that the woman was getting updates on the assault from the suspects.

Explaining the crime, DCP Pandey said that on October 10, head constable Ram Prasad of the Amar Colony police station received a call on the phone from one of the suspects, Akash alias Ashu, a multi-tasking staff of a government institution, who claimed that he had caught a robber who was trying to rob a vegetable vendor at Okhla Mandi with a pistol, along with Himanshu, the wholesale vegetable vendor.

Later, Akash and Himanshu brought the victim, Mohit (25), to the police station and also presented a pistol that, they claimed, was used in the robbery bid.

However, upon finding bruises on Mohit’s body, police questioned him and were informed of the plan to frame him.

In his statement, Mohit alleged that Akash and Himanshu, along with their associates, forcibly took him and a friendto the basement of the Okhla vegetable market and held them hostage there. He further claimed that they were assaulted and subsequently, forcibly filmed with bundles of ₹500 notes and the pistol to make it seem like a case of armed robbery, said the DCP. Mohit’s friend was subsequently dropped off elsewhere by Himanshu’s associates.

“Police found the assault videos on Himanshu’s phone. It seems he was also chatting with Mohit’s wife during the assault. Responding to the assault video, the woman asked Himanshu to make a proper video of Mohit with the pistol so that he can be framed in a false case of robbery. She also asked Himanshu to ensure that Mohit is not booked under theft charges, pointing out that he may get relief in a day,” said DCP Pandey.

When questioned about the videos, Himanshu and Akash became evasive, and allegedly confessed during subsequent interrogation.A case was registered and the two were arrested.

Police said Mohit had found out about his wife’s relationship with Himanshu, following which the latter lured him to Okhla Mandi in the guise of “resolving the problem”. Once there, they allegedly attacked him and went ahead with the plan to frame him in a false case.