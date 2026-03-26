Delhi: Minor rape survivor attacked by accused’s mother; no FIR filed yet

Over two months after a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three minor boys in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, the child was allegedly attacked by the mother of one of the accused last week, police said, adding that a non-cognizable report (NCR) has been registered. A non-cognizable report pertains to relatively minor offences where police cannot arrest the accused or begin an investigation without a magistrate’s permission.

A non-cognizable report pertains to relatively minor offences where police cannot arrest the accused or begin an investigation without a magistrate’s permission.

The family told HT that following the incident, they have been trying to move out of their current accommodation. They said they had identified another house nearby, but the landlord later asked them to find another place after learning about the rape incident.

The victim was allegedly raped by three boys, including a 13-year-old next-door neighbour, on January 18, her family said. The case was transferred to Bhajanpura police and the three minor accused apprehended and sent to a juvenile home, where they are currently lodged.

However, the mother of one of the accused continues to live in the same building as the survivor.

According to the child’s mother, she had stepped out briefly on March 17, leaving the children at home. “When I returned, my children told me that the accused’s mother had attacked my six-year-old,” she said.

The family said the children were playing outside when the woman allegedly got into an argument with them and assaulted the child. “We have not been feeling safe for the past two months,” the mother said.

Based on her complaint, police registered an NCR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jafrabad police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra did not respond to queries on why an FIR was not registered in the matter.

The family said after the assault, they decided to move and even paid a deposit for another accommodation around 500 metres away. But the landlord later withdrew after learning about the case. “We will continue to look for another place as we do not wish to stay here,” the mother said.