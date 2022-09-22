Delhi-NCR rain updates: Schools to remain shut, WFH as roads choked | Top points

The incessant downpour throughout the day in Delhi-NCR resulted in a chock-a-block situation on various intersections as several key connecting roads were inundated. As the national capital witnessed a flood-like situation on Thursday, the weather department has warned that rainfall will continue on Friday as well.

Here are the latest updates on rainfall in Delhi-NCR:

> A portion of a road caved in a spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday leading to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital.

> In Noida, all government and private schools up to Class 8 will remain shut as the city remains severely waterlogged.

> Meanwhile, in a bid to offer slight respite to office commuters, the authorities in Gurugram have advised all corporate firms to allow employees to work from home on Friday.

> The rains also led to a sharp spike in cab and autorickshaw fares, as they manned their vehicles through waterlogged roads and obstructions caused by uprooted trees.

> In a rain-related incident in Noida, a 42-year-old employee of a leading multinational firm died after allegedly falling off the balcony of his ninth-floor apartment amid rains, police said.

> The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert' for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in New Delhi.

> New Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius, seven notches below normal. The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 66 (satisfactory category) at 4 pm, improving from 109 on Wednesday.

