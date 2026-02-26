Delhi: Nephew of victim’s husband held in Bihar

Days after a woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead in a bed box in their house, police said that the accused was arrested from Bihar late on Tuesday. a call was received at the Sarita Vihar police station regarding the discovery of two bodies at a house in Bheem Colony in Ali Vihar.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Hemant Tiwari said the accused, identified as Deen Dayal, 35, an accountant by profession, was arrested from Darbhanga, his hometown.

Jyoti, 35, and her daughter were found stuffed inside a bed box at their residence in Ali Vihar near Sarita Vihar late Friday night. The accused is the nephew of the woman’s husband, Sudarshan, and lived in the same building.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he killed the woman as he was in a relationship with him and wanted to break up with him which frustrated him. Her daughter witnessed the murder, and out of panic, he killed her too, the police added.

Police said that around 10.30 pm on Friday, a call was received at the Sarita Vihar police station regarding the discovery of two bodies at a house in Bheem Colony in Ali Vihar.

The woman’s husband, Sudharshan, who works at a printing press, was at work when the crime took place. When he returned home at night and found the house unusually quiet, he began searching for his wife and daughter and eventually opened the bed box, discovering their bodies. Both were rushed to AIIMS but declared dead on arrival.