Delhi’s air quality in ‘satisfactory’ category amid overcast weather
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as overcast weather is likely with light rain or drizzle later in the day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 86 at 7am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius was expected in Delhi and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 27.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 34.9 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.
The IMD said a generally cloudy sky is expected until Saturday with light rains till July 14 (Thursday).
-
PVR superplex, Funtura: Lulu's biggest mall launched in Lucknow | 5 points
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the Lulu Mall, in Lucknow. He inspected the mall and its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura. Former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali were also present at the inaugural function. The other four are in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.
-
‘52 women cops nabbed 100 criminals in one year’
The Tejaswini scheme, a woman centric safety and empowerment initiative of the northwest district completed one year on Sunday. As part of the scheme, 52 women beat personnel have been instrumental in arresting 100 people, including molesters, bootleggers, robbers, snatchers and auto-lifters over the past year, said Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest). To mark one year of the scheme, the northwest district is celebrating Tejaswini week from July 11 to July 18.
-
DTC bus driver’s wife, ex-wife, daughter arrested for murder conspiracy
Four days after a Delhi Transport Corporation bus driver was shot dead while the DTC driver, Sanjeev Kumar was on his motorcycle along with his 28-year-old wife and eight-year-old son in south-east Delhi's Govindpuri, police on Sunday arrested His wife, Najma, his former wife and his 21-year-old daughter for hatching the murder conspiracy and hiring a contract killer for ₹15 lakh to execute it. The hospital authorities suspected it to be a case of murder and notified the police.
-
Work on 14.7km corridor to decongest NE Delhi kicks off
Around three-and-a-half years after Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for a 14.7km corridor in trans-Yamuna areas, the National Highways Authority of India has started the construction of the project, which will be a part of the National Highway 709B (NH-709B) between Akshardham (Delhi) and Saharanpur Bypass (Uttar Pradesh), officials of the highways authority have confirmed.
-
Shahana Banu's lived on this spot of the pavement for more than 40 years, here in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti. Shabana Banu died about three weeks ago. An alm seeker like her who lives on this same, Sadiq pave woke up at 5am on hearing Shabana Banu cry in pain. The elderly woman asked him to get her a glass of chai. Banu passed away soon afterwards. A native of Hyderabad, Shabana Banu was a young widow when she arrived in Delhi years ago, with her little boy.
