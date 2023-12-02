Delhi's air quality remains ‘very poor’, 18 flights diverted due to bad weather

The average air quality of Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, with thick, grey haze engulfing the city's sky. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 388, in Ashok Vihar at 386, in Lodhi Road at 349, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 366. Commuters out at NH 24 near Akshardham Temple on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution levels Delhi NCR. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

News agency ANI reported that as many as 18 flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar on Saturday due to low visibility at the Delhi airport, while several parts of the national capital were covered with a layer of smog.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now Click to join.

The national capital's 24-hour average AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 372 on Friday, while on Thursday, it was recorded at an AQI reading of 398, near the 'severe' level mark. However, the city's temperature on Friday rose slightly from a day ago and was recorded above normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature was 13.3°C — three degrees above normal — against 12.6°C a day ago. The maximum was 25.4°C — a degree below normal and slightly higher than the 25.1°C a day earlier.

The Early Warning System (EWS) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has predicted that the city's air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for a few days. “Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 2 to 4. The outlook for subsequent six days also shows the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category,” it said.

Delhi also witnessed a moderate fog on Saturday, with visibility dipping down to 400 metre in the morning hours.

According to the forecasts, there would be no significant change in meteorological conditions over the next few days. The national capital has recorded nine “severe” days in November when the AQI was over 400, and another nine days when the AQI was on the brink of “near-severe” — between 390 and 400. The Delhi's AQI was "very poor" for 17 days and "poor" for four days.

According to CAQM, unfavourable meteorological conditions and paddy harvesting activities during Diwali led to the deterioration of air quality in the city and its adjoining areas.

(With inputs from agencies)