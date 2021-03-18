Delhi’s air remains very poor, could improve slightly in next 2 days

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Thursday morning due to dust transported from dry regions. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 309. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 311.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the air quality in the capital had deteriorated and PM10 was the primary pollutant.

“The overall Delhi air quality has deteriorated and is in the higher end of the ‘poor’ category, with PM10 as the lead pollutant. Dust transported from the dry arid southwest regions has led to the deterioration. Surface winds are moderate and west southwesterly. AQI is likely to slip to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category by afternoon. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category for tomorrow [Thursday]. ‘Poor’ AQI is forecasted for March 19 and 20,” Safar said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the city’s minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Wednesday was 16.8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 34.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.