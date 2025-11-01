‘Delhi’s AQI data is tamper proof’: Govt hits out at Oppn

New Delhi Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also hit back at the opposition on Friday, calling air quality stations in the city automatic and “tamper-free” (Representative photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of spreading misinformation over air quality data and the city’s ongoing anti-pollution efforts. Dismissing the opposition’s claims, alleging misleading data, Gupta said pollution data cannot be manipulated and advised AAP leaders to “stick to singing songs”.

Her remarks came after the AAP alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government had shut air quality monitoring stations and tampered with air quality index (AQI) readings on Diwali night to downplay the pollution level.

“There is something seriously wrong with AAP’s thinking. If the AQI improves, they say the data is fudged. If it worsens, they question why it’s rising. It’s not our job to respond to their constant nuisance. We are working sincerely to tackle Delhi’s pollution problem. Anyone can check the AQI for any location in real time. The data cannot be tampered with or hidden,” Gupta said.

She said the opposition was disgruntled by the results the new government was showing. “They are confused about how results are already visible in just eight months of our government. They should stop creating drama and misleading people,” she said.

Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also hit back at the opposition on Friday, calling air quality stations in the city automatic and “tamper-free”. Sirsa said that of Delhi’s 40 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS), 24 were under the Delhi government and the rest were under different agencies.

“Let me clarify – Delhi’s 40 automatic air monitoring stations are tamper-proof and fully automatic. Data cannot be altered by anyone,” he said, following a review meeting on air pollution in the city on Friday. “Monitoring is done by DPCC, CPCB, and IMD, and results are simultaneously published on multiple platforms,” Sirsa said, dismissing reports around data manipulation.

Sirsa said the improvements in AQI were linked to coordinated and proactive action between field officers and enforcement teams, and added sprinkling of water on roads in Delhi.

“Under the chief minister’s leadership, Delhi has shown that good governance and environmental responsibility can go together. Despite a 21% rise in construction work, an 8% increase in new vehicle registrations, relaxation for 10–15-year-old vehicles, and a green Diwali celebration, our air quality has improved. This is the result of consistent monitoring, strict enforcement, and community participation that together kept pollution levels in check across the city,” he said.

The AAP has been hinting at the BJP-led Delhi government of orchestrating pollution data fraud. On October 25, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had shared a video and alleged water was being sprinkled day and night through water tankers at the Anand Vihar CAAQMS – to “to artificially lower AQI readings”.

AAP did not comment on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav blamed the BJP-led Delhi government for turning Delhi into a “gas chamber”.

“The Rekha Gupta government seems least concerned about the lives of the people of Delhi as pollution levels have hit dangerous levels, choking them, even as the government is only making condemnable statements,” Yadav said.