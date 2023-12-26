close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s cloud kitchen policy to be tabled soon: Minister

Delhi’s cloud kitchen policy to be tabled soon: Minister

ByAlok K N Mishra
Dec 27, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The policy will help cloud kitchens in four areas — ease in licensing and compliances, infrastructure development, funding support, and capacity building

The Delhi government’s cloud kitchen policy is likely to be placed before the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet for approval soon, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The policy will simplify and streamline licensing and compliance requirements for the cloud kitchen industry, said Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi’s minister for the department of industries (ANI)
The policy will simplify and streamline licensing and compliance requirements for the cloud kitchen industry, said Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi's minister for the department of industries

The policy will help cloud kitchens in four areas — ease in licensing and compliances, infrastructure development, funding support, and capacity building, they added.

According to government estimates, the Capital has 20,000 cloud kitchens and independent food outlets employing 400,000 people in various ways. However, most of these kitchens are unregulated. Bringing them under a regulatory framework will generate more jobs and improve the hygiene standards of existing kitchens, officials said.

“The Delhi Independent Food Outlet Policy is ready to be presented before the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet for approval. The policy will support independent food outlets and generate more employment opportunities in the sector. It will simplify and streamline licensing and compliance requirements for the cloud kitchen industry,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi’s minister for the department of industries.

An official from the industries department said the policy will allow cloud kitchens to work 24x7 in commercial areas such as markets and notified industrial areas. It will also develop a single-window system for cloud kitchen licence applications.

“When the policy will be notified, cloud kitchens will not have to approach different departments or agencies for different licences. They will be able to apply all licenses from a single window system through a digital platform,” the official quoted above said.

According to the official, the big kitchens will need a no-objection certificate from the fire department, while kitchens smaller than 250 square feet will be exempted.

The government will also provide training to people working in cloud kitchens. The policy will also set up a state-level banking committee for financial assistance to cloud kitchens, officials said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

