Delhi's Covid-19 patients in home isolation can now apply for oxygen online

Amid the growing demand for oxygen due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday said that all persons requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on http://delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and Covid-19 positive report.

Based on stock and availability, the District Magistrate (DM) will issue a pass to the patient stating the date, time and address of the oxygen dealer. "Each district has been assigned one re-filter for accessing its lump sum allocation and the respective District Magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of distribution of cylinders from the refillers to various recipients as per the allocations in the Annexure-4 of the afore referred order," said Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Covid data management cell in a statement.

The DMs shall ensure that adequate number of office personnel are assigned to scrutinize all the incoming applications and issue the e-passes quickly as time is oof essence in such cases. This may be accorded top priority, the order further read.

Delhi Government says all persons requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on https://t.co/a9JS34ui8y with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and COVID positive report pic.twitter.com/QVbx4LXpj4 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021





The order further stated that the DMs shall ensure that the dealers regularly get their cylinders refilled from the designated refilling plants.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials in charge of managing Covid-19 patients in home isolation to make sure they get connected to a doctor within 24 hours of being diagnosed.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Wednesday said that two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Dellhi with PM-CARES fund. The plants were airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and installed in the capital on Tuesday on a war footing, it further said.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 19,953 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours according to the health bulletin. While 338 people have died due to the infection, 18,788 people have recovered.