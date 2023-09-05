Prioritised education by respecting teachers, says Kejriwal

Crediting teachers for the transformation that Delhi schools have underwent since the aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that happened only because his government prioritised education by giving due respect to teachers. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with education minister Atishi during Teacher’s Day celebrations at Thyagraj stadium. (HT Photo)

“When we formed the government in Delhi, stereotypes were floating against the government teachers that “they did not work, just loitered around, or sat under the tree knitting sweaters”. The same 60,000 government teachers of Delhi have led a revolution in the country,” Kejriwal said at a Teachers’ Day function held at the Thaygraj Stadium in the capital to honour educators.

Teachers, principals, and educators were also awarded with the State Teachers’ Award 2023 at the function.

Kejriwal said the government started sending teachers to training programmes because of which they were motivated to work towards change.

“Earlier, government schools were the last priority of any government. We made it our top priority. The principals of government schools started receiving training in Finland and Singapore,” the chief minister said.

Education minister Atishi, who also attended the programme, said earlier people used to recommend private schools but her government changed the trend in the past eight years and people now recommend Delhi government schools to others.

“The government provides facilities for education, but the real education is provided by teachers in the classroom. Teachers have a very significant role to play in the lives of children,” she said.

A total of 118 awards were given to teachers, principals, and other educators. Five awards were given to teacher educators from State Council of Educational Research and Training and District Institutes of Education and Training. Each awardee received a certificate and a cash prize of ₹25,000 each, a medal, and a shawl.

This year, 14 teachers and principals from schools of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), 13 from private schools, and one from a New Delhi Municipal Council school won the awards.

In a separate programme, Atishi also handed over the awards to 99 teachers and principals of MCD schools. Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were also present at the event.

Atishi said all prevailing issues in MCD schools will be resolved in two years. “Teachers of MCD schools have faced many challenges in recent years. I promise, on behalf of CM Arvind Kejriwal, that in the next two years, all their issues will be resolved,” she said.