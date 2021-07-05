Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market shut: What Covid-19 rules were flouted

The Delhi government on Monday ordered closure of Lajpat Nagar's central market due to non-adherence of Covid-19 appropriate guideline.

The decision was taken after an inspection was carried out by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Praveer Kumar Singh along with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) enforcement teams.

The order was issued by PK Tripathi, additional district magistrate (Southeast).

The enforcement teams found that social distancing norms were not being followed in one of the major markets of the national capital. Vendors were seen selling edibles without using adequate precautions "in gross violation of the social distancing norms", the order said.

"In view of the above, it is hereby directed that the market is closed with immediate effect until further orders," the order said.

Apart from the Lajpat Nagar market, closure of shops has also been ordered in Rui Mandi (cotton market) in Central Delhi's Sadar Bazar.

This comes after Laxmi Nagar market in east Delhi and some nearby marketplaces were closed by the district administration on June 30 till Monday, following violation of Covid-19 protocols there, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on July 2 allowed the Laxmi Nagar market to reopen.

In an order, Sonika Singh, chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (east district), had said the market association and shopkeepers in the main bazaar of Laxmi Nagar were "unable to ensure Covid protocols (compliance) on June 27 due to large footfall".

However, after receiving written assurance from the market associations, Chamber of Trade and Industry and shopkeepers, the DDMA allowed to reopen the market with certain conditions.

The DDMA had directed the market association and Chamber of Trade and Industry to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed by the visitors as well as vendors, shopkeepers and hawkers.