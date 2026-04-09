Delhi's long-pending two-way Kalindi Kunj flyover finally gets NHAI's nod

The proposal, for which a DPR has already been prepared, will connect the Khadar Puliya intersection to Noida and provide a return link from Noida to Khadar Puliya.

NHAI officials did not respond to requests for comment on the development till the time of going to print.

Officials from Delhi Traffic Police and Noida Traffic Police met officials from NHAI on Wednesday, where the proposal received its nod, said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta. “A detailed project report (DPR) was shown and the details of the infrastructure were discussed. The Kalindi Kunj junction will become signal-free after the two loops are created,” Gupta said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved a long-pending proposal to construct a two-way flyover at Kalindi Kunj, near Delhi’s border with Noida, aimed at making the chronically congested intersection signal-free, according to documents accessed by HT.

An officer explained that two “loop roads” or flyovers will be created. The first will be for commuters coming from Noida (on the Kalindi Kunj Bridge) to go to Faridabad and the Mumbai Expressway – they can move towards the left and bypass the Kalindi Kunj intersection altogether. The second will be created from the opposite direction – for commuters coming from Faridabad and the Mumbai Expressway towards Noida – which will directly connect to the Okhla Barrage Road. “By doing this, the junction will become signal-free,” the officer said.

The current intersection will remain functional, and will be made signal-free and some stretches on it will be widened, the official explained.

Kalindi Kunj has emerged as a major traffic bottleneck at the Delhi-Noida border, handling heavy vehicular flow from multiple directions, including Noida, Faridabad, Badarpur, and central Delhi. During peak hours, the stretch routinely witnesses long-hour congestion.

The proposal was first flagged by Delhi Traffic Police in August 2025, when the additional commissioner of police (traffic) wrote to NHAI highlighting daily congestion and urging immediate infrastructure intervention.

“After opening of the Mumbai Expressway, there is huge flow of traffic from Faridabad/Badarpur towards Noida which conflicts at Kalindi Kunj Junction and creates a long tail. There remains heavy traffic volume from three sides—Road No. 13 Shaheen Bagh to Noida, Noida to Delhi, and Faridabad to Noida—owing to which the general public is suffering a lot on a daily basis,” the document read.

In response, NHAI informed Delhi Police that the matter had been taken up at the highest levels. The DPR for the proposed interchange has been prepared, marking a key step forward.

“The DPR for construction of an interchange at Kalindi Kunj has been completed, and requisite construction will be undertaken as per the report,” an official said, indicating the project has moved into the implementation planning stage.

The development comes amid broader efforts by the Centre to tackle traffic congestion in Delhi. MoRTH recently informed the Lok Sabha that three key corridors in Delhi – including the Kalindi Kunj stretch – have been identified for infrastructure upgrades.

Responding to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha on February 6, Union minister of state for MoRTH and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra said NHAI is preparing DPRs for three national highway stretches. “Three flyovers will be built on the Ashram-Badarpur stretch to make it mostly signal-free. Currently, because of congestion, it takes around one to one-and-a-half hours. This travel time will be reduced,” Malhotra said.

Another traffic police officer said, “This junction is not just a city-level intersection; it carries regional traffic between Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad. Any bottleneck here has a cascading impact on multiple corridors.”

While timelines for construction have not yet been announced, NHAI’s approval and completion of the DPR are a step towards implementation. For thousands navigating the Delhi-Noida corridor daily, the flyover could eventually bring relief from one of the city’s most persistent traffic choke points.