Delhi’s per capita income up by over 55,000: Govt data

Delhi's per capita income has increased from ₹3,89,529 to ₹4,44,768 and over 4.1 million trips were taken on the Capital's buses, the Delhi government said on Saturday as it released the Statistical Handbook -2023 to buttress its claims of working for the welfare of citizens and the development of the city.

The document, a copy of which was not immediately shared but cited by planning minister Atishi, also said there were 100,000 new water connections added in 2022-23, over 280,000 new electricity consumers and 1,300 electric buses --- the highest for any Indian city.

“Despite various obstacles, the Kejriwal government has established new benchmarks in the public services sector in 2023. In the fiscal year 2022-23, Delhi’s per capita income increased from ₹3,89,529 to ₹4,44,768. Kejriwal government has significantly improved public transportation services in the capital, with an average of 41 lakh (4.1 million) passengers commuting daily on buses in 2023,” Atishi said.

The Delhi Statistical Hand Book-2023 is published by Directorate of Economics & Statistics and it contains data relating to various socio-economic parameters of Delhi.

To be sure, the figure of ₹4,44,768 is based on the Advance Estimate of Per Capita Income of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 and will be revised in the 2023-24 Economic Survey of Delhi which is likely to be presented in Delhi assembly in February, 2024.

The per capita income is finalised after three revisions spread over three years based on various indicators such as consumer price index, budget data of Delhi government, local bodies, etc.

“Despite the continuous increase in electricity consumers and growing demand, the Kejriwal government ensured uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi,” Atishi said.

The figures released also showed that there were 34.1 million power bills amounting to ₹0 generated in 2022-23, although comparisons with financial years were not immediately available from the government. “The electricity consumption in Delhi increased by 859 million units in 2023,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The government added that the “minimum wage for laborers in Delhi is the highest in the country”, set at ₹17,494 for unskilled laborers, ₹19,279 for semi-skilled laborers, and ₹21,215 for skilled laborers. “The government regularly increases the minimum wage for laborers every 6 months,” the government said.

In other figures, for which too past comparisons were not immediately available, the government said: “The Kejriwal government also takes care of the elderly, daughters, and people with special needs. In 2023, there were 4.07 lakh (407,000) elderly pensioners, and 1.70 lakh (170,000) girls benefited from the Ladli scheme. The government has provided financial assistance to 113,039 people with special needs; and in 2023 a total of 11,570 people have benefited from the CM’s Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme. Under the Delhi Ladli Scheme financial assistance is provided to empower girl children born in the city”.