Delhi’s temperature to rise further, air quality continues to remain poor

Delhi’s pollution levels continued to remain in the poor category on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 253.

Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the overall AQI on Thursday was 298, also in the poor zone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said that the air quality is expected to improve from Saturday. Meanwhile, Delhi’s temperature is also expected to rise further on Friday, according to IMD.

IMD recordings showed that the maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station on Thursday, which is the official marker for the city, was 33.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the season’s normal. This was the warmest February day in Delhi since 2006.

The minimum temperature also touched 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above what is considered normal for this time of the year.