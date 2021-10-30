Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: South MCD releases 41.60 lakh budget for Chhath celebrations
delhi news

Delhi: South MCD releases 41.60 lakh budget for Chhath celebrations

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that 40,000 will be allocated for two ghats in each ward of the corporation and the money will be spent for augmenting street lights in and around the ghats, ensuring sanitation and making other arrangements
SDMC will also set up booths at the ghats where volunteers will be deployed to help the devotees, the mayor said. (Amal KS/HT Archive)
SDMC will also set up booths at the ghats where volunteers will be deployed to help the devotees, the mayor said. (Amal KS/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday released a budget of 41.60 lakh for providing lighting and other facilities to devotees during the Chhath Puja celebrations this year.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that 40,000 will be allocated for two ghats in each ward of the corporation. The money will be spent for augmenting street lights in and around the ghats, ensuring sanitation and making other arrangements, he said.

“For providing facilities at the ghats in all 104 wards, the civic agency has made a budget allocation of 41.60 lakh. The SDMC has allocated 20,000 per ghat for augmenting streetlights there and approach roads towards the ghats. Two ghats from each ward will have proper sanitation, cleanliness besides other facilities,” he said.

He further said it is the responsibility of the civic agency to make all arrangements at ghats to facilitate the devotees since Chhath festival holds special importance for Delhi and a large number of people celebrate this festival.

“The SDMC is making all possible arrangements, in accordance with the Covid protocols, to celebrate the festival. This fund will help in improving facilities for devotees at Chhath ghats. To facilitate the devotees, the SDMC will also set up booths at the ghats where volunteers will be deployed to help the devotees. Besides, we’ll also arrange ambulances and other health facilities at all ghats,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out