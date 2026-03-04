Delhi: Special cell to investigate death threats to defence entrepreneur

The Delhi police commissioner last week directed the special cell to probe the death threats made to an entrepreneur in central Delhi over the past few months. In an email response dated Friday, accessed by HT, the Delhi Police commissioner’s office confirmed that they have taken cognisance of the complaint. (AFP)

Three bike-borne assailants also fired a bullet outside his house in Amritsar, Punjab, in November last year. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the men sticking a note on the residence’s gate and then making a video before opening fire.

According to police, Sahil Luthra, managing director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt Ltd (VTDS) in central Delhi’s Barakhamba Road, filed a complaint in May last year alleging that unknown persons tried to hack into the company’s official email IDs and social media handles.

However, Luthra filed a fresh complaint on Friday alleging he has been receiving death threats from multiple international numbers. After these threats, the special cell is now investigating the case.

Luthra told police he received calls on Thursday from numbers in Portugal and Germany. “The callers claimed responsibility for the firing in Amritsar and also warned him of further action. The callers said they belong to an international network and demanded ₹10 crore,” said a senior police officer.

The callers allegedly claimed to be from the Babar Khalsa International and Goldy Brar alliance. “We are probing who is making the calls. We are also looking into the recent threats issued to Bollywood actors and directors,” the officer said.

Luthra, in the complaint, stated, “The nature of these threats has now escalated, they are directly stating that I will be shot and killed. I am deeply disturbed….living under constant anxiety and fear for my family members’ lives…They (callers) have also stated that they are aware I have security protection…”

“Your email has been acknowledged by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the same has been referred to the Special Commissioner of Police/ Special Cell….”

Police said Amritsar Police are also looking into the allegations and the firing incident.