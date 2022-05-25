Delhi: Unified MCD takes shape as officials get new duties
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started taking shape with a slew of appointments including that of heads of five key departments, launching of a common website and shifting of all offices of the East MCD in Patparganj to the headquarters at the Civic Centre in central Delhi.
The special officer, who will shoulder the responsibilities of the the deliberative wing or the elected councillors, and the commissioner, who will head the executive, took charge on Sunday, after the three MCDs were officially merged into one entity on May 22 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, passed by the Parliament in April.
Administration
The nine additional commissioners, who will now have their offices at the Civic Centre, have been assigned the responsibilities of key departments across the 12 zones of the unified MCD.
According to officials aware of the matter, Randhir Sahay will head finance, central establishment and toll tax departments; Shilpa Shinde will look after engineering and architecture; Sonal Swaroop will head sanitation, building and town planning; Ram Niwas Sharma will oversee hospital administration and advertisement; Brajesh Singh will head horticulture, law and public health; Amin Ahmed will lead IT and remunerative projects cell; Sunil Bhadu will oversee community services, press information and elections; Alka Sharma will be incharge of education and veterinary and Harleen Kaur will manage factory licensing, land estate and disaster management.
All zone deputy commissioners and other officials related to these departments will work under these additional commissioners.
The central establishment department, which is the cadre controlling body, has also deputed five heads of the departments for education, law, Information technology, vigilance and press and information on Monday, senior officials aware of this development said, and added that the rest of the departments are expected to be covered in the coming days.
The new administration has also changed the zonal deputy commissioners of Rohini and Civil Lines zones on Monday, the officials added.
Though the three civic bodies have been merged into one, the basic structure would remain the same. The civic body will continue to have two wings -- deliberative and executive. The deliberative arm, consisting of the elected councillors and standing and ward committees will be headed by the special officer till elections are held. The executive wing will be headed by the commissioner. He will be assisted by the additional commissioners and deputy commissioners -- one each heading the 12 administrative zones.
Senior officials who asked not to be named said officers currently on deputation will continue to work, and the contractual staff has been given extension. “No large scale abolition of posts will taking place. However, in case of contractual staff, the existing workers may be replaced as and when permanent appointees join,” they said.
Tax structure
The officials quoted above said besides the administrative restructuring, a comprehensive revamp of the tax and licence regimes is likely soon since all three corporations followed different tax rates, licence fees and norms. They said that under the unified MCD, it will have to be made uniform and some new classifications might be created to accommodate concessions to various categories of colonies and trades.
“Once all the heads of departments are in place, discussions on bringing uniformity in fees and taxes will begin. In many cases, including property tax, health trade license and factory license, the South MCD used to levy higher fees,” an official involved with restructuring said.
Though a final decision is yet to be taken, it is likely the tax pattern of the SDMC may be followed for zones falling in north and east Delhi. “The unit area method of property assessment was initiated in 2004 but no change has been made in these last 18 years. We will review these tax rates, general trade licences fee and also try to focus on levying taxes on large commercial properties located in unauthorised areas that currently pay meagre or no tax,” the official said.
Website
An IT department official said that a common website of the unified MCD has been made operational. Many services such as payment of property tax and registration of birth and death were offered online, users are being directed to special portals since till now they were managed on three different websites. “The regulations and tax regimes are still different in three municipal areas. Therefore, the users are being asked to select the service area on the MCD website where they can select the concerned zone, ward or colony. The users are then being guided to the appropriate birth or death registration portal, property tax portal and other online services. They can also select the concerned landing page of the old civic bodies for other information such as tenders, departmental data and notifications,” the official said.
GIDA receives investment proposal of ₹1000 crore
Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority has received investment proposal of ₹1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said. Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added. “This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said. The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.
Delhi govt to revive 20 lakes: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government plans to revive and develop 20 lakes in the city to “international” standards, as part of phase one of a project to develop 1,000 such lakes and water bodies in the Capital. He also formed a district-level grievance committee to look into complaints related to water bodies in Delhi.
Residents urge authorities to stop dumping waste at Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram landfill
Around 1,200 metric tonnes of fresh solid waste has piled up at the Shakti Khand landfill in Indirapuram, much to the displeasure of local residents. The site has been under continuous monitoring of the National Green Tribunal, which had earlier directed agencies in Ghaziabad to clear all the legacy waste at the site, which is adjacent to residential areas. The confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs is contesting a petition with the NGT.
MSEDCL open feeder boxes pose threat to Pune residents
Around 375 feeder pillars in Chaturshringi circle, that comprises Baner, Balewadi, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad have been replaced with rusted shutters or new shutters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The open feeder pillars with live electric connections and open cables pose a threat to residents, especially with monsoon fast approaching.
Three use dating app to extort money, arrested
Faridabad police on Monday arrested three members of a gang, who allegedly blackmailed at least 25 men after befriending them on Grindr – a social networking app for gay, bisexual and transgender people-- by recording their objectionable videos and extorted money from them, said police on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as Vishal Kumar (22), Karan Singh (19) and Puneet alias Pony (23), all residents of Gandhi Colony in Faridabad.
