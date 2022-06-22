Delhiwale: A suitable boy
- Proust questionnaire with a fellow citizen
He is 21, and his mother calls him “mera achha wala beta,” (my good son). Youngest of three brothers and a sister, he is the only one to go out of his way to help his parents with household chores. Nameer Alvi helps his mother clean their house in Old Delhi’s Pahari Rajaan. “Because ammi abba needs help,” he mutters shyly. This afternoon, he is on his haunches, while mopping the home’s central veranda with a broom and a mug of water. A third year law student, Mr Alvi is as conscientious about his housekeeping tasks, his mother says, as he is about keeping up to date with Chelsea, his favourite soccer club. After finishing the task at hand, the young man agrees to become a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore citizens’ distinct experiences.
Your main virtue.
Not speaking out of impulse. Because I can be wrong. I always try to consider a person or a situation from many angles before forming any perception about that person.
Your main fault.
I waste a lot of time on mobile phone.
Your favorite qualities in a person.
Not to live for just one’s own benefit.
Your dream of happiness.
To take my parents to Switzerland. Ammi loves mountains, greenery and she wants to see snow at least once in her life.
If not yourself, who would you be?
As of today I am not myself, and I am trying to be what I want to be.
Where would you like to live?
Qatar, because it will host FIFA World Cup later in the year!
Your favourite poets.
Allama Iqbal. I love his line—Saare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara.
Your hero in real life.
(Lionel) Messi.
Your favourite food and drink.
Paneer tikka, and cold coffee.
The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.
To be a powerful orator.
What is your present state of mind?
Burdened with overthinking
Your motto in life
Stay away from unncessary worldly things.
