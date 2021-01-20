Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal’s village
It’s freezing at the moment, around 8.30pm. “You should see the roads at midnight, when it’s totally foggy,” mutters auto rickshaw driver Babu Lal, on his way to drop a passenger in Connaught Place. He says he will stay on the road for a few more hours before going back to his rented quarter in Mahipalpur.
Responding to a request, Mr Lal, who is in his 40s, agrees to share his impressions about what his family must be doing back home, in his village in Bihar.
“Shrimati Sheetal Devi must be having her dinner. She is my wife. In the village, the day ends earlier than in the city—and the night comes earlier too. She starts cooking the meal by 6, with the help of Babita, her younger sister. Babita’s husband passed away two months after her wedding so my wife called her to our home. This way she gets to be with her sister, and Babita also finds a distraction from her loss. About an hour later, at 7pm, both sisters serve food to Amma, my mother. These days it’s very cold and she stays in her room—we have two rooms, our house is of bricks. After Amma is finished with her dinner, Shrimati Sheetal Devi serves food to Siddhartha and Gautam, my two sons. Siddhartha is 14 and Gautam is 10. The kids eat in the other room, where there is TV. And only then do Shrimati Sheetal Devi and Babita sit down in the kitchen for dinner. Earlier we had no kitchen in our home. The food was cooked outside, in a yard. My father was a farmer. I made a good decision to come to Delhi some 20 years ago. I earned enough to convert our kutcha house into a pucca makaan, and later we also built the kitchen. Some years ago, during my annual trip home, I bought a washing machine and now Shrimati Sheetal Devi doesn’t have to wash clothes by hands. Our whole family is asleep by 10pm. If you happened to be in my village right now, you would feel the darkness and silence so complete that you can never experience the same in Delhi.”
Mr Lal last saw his family during the Dussehra. His wife and children have never visited him in Delhi. “The travel would be too expensive. Besides, I share my room with another driver,” he says, as the auto nears its destination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal’s village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi air ‘severe’ for the sixth time in 19 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 47,000 register to buy flats in DDA housing scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40% students attend classes on Day 2 of Delhi govt schools reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Delhi Municipal Corporation drops plan to hike property tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One-third of Delhi Police force aged above 50, will be shots first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah reviews Delhi Police, lauds them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nodal officers step in to counter vaccine myths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Court tells police to preserve call detail records of 10 accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt reduces ICU beds reservation to 25% for Covid-29 patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah praises Delhi Police for its role during pandemic, tackling riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rickshaw puller killed for ₹60 and his rickshaw; two arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The living landmark returns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 women lawyers challenge physical hearings in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox