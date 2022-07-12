Delhiwale: Black prince of Vasundhara
- A dog in the suburbs
He is looking at a face. The face is looking back at him. Does he realise it is his own reflection in the rain puddle?
Sona cannot be called a street dog because there is no real street here. This is a suburb. The roads are wide and straight, with little to no traffic, no crowds, no hidden lanes, and hardly any street life. These roads are merely passages to access the multi-storied apartment complexes lined up along them, here at Vasundhara in Ghaziabad. Each of the vertical blocks of concrete is like an autonomous principality, with high walls patrolled by uniformed guards.
The black dog lives alone in this seemingly impersonal world, but certainly isn’t left alone to fend for himself. He is taken care of by the citizens of the Vasundhara Valley Apartments. With 118 flats, the housing society was among the first residential blocks to come up in the area, at the turn of the century.
Sona’s daily meals come from the flats, says Ram Avtar, the guard at the gate. “He only consumes doodh, and doesn’t touch roti or bread.” To be sure, Sona is never encouraged to enter the residential complex. He remains by the gate, frequently snuggling under the guard’s chair for quick naps. The dog surfaced about a year ago, informs Ram Avtar. “We do not know his background.”
This intolerably humid afternoon, Sona is trotting along the pave, busy with himself, much like an only child learning to be their own sibling. He prefers to stay alone, and rarely barks, according to Ram Avtar. Currently, Sona’s face is showing utmost serenity as he gazes at the empty road to his left. He returns to the water puddle, again silently gazing at his reflection.
Now a woman emerges out of the gate. She instinctively bends down to pat the dog, wondering aloud if the mattress she left for him during the last winter is still usable. She mumbles that she will soon arrange a replacement.
Meanwhile, Sona slips away from the woman, and noses through the bushes by the roadside, as if looking for something. Minutes later, he slips under the guard’s chair, with eyes half-lidded.
-
Gurugram’s Sohna Elevated Road open for traffic
Commuters can now travel seamlessly from Gurugram to Sohna as the entire 21.65km-long Sohna elevated road has now been made available to the public after the National Highways Authority of India opened the remaining 8.94km section between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur for traffic on a trial basis on Monday afternoon. A 750m underpass at Subhash Chowk, which is also a part of the project, was also opened to vehicular traffic around 1pm on Monday.
-
File data of trees felled illegally in past 3 years: Delhi HC to forest dept
The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Delhi government's forest department to furnish data of the trees felled illegally and without permission in the last three years. Justice Najmi Waziri took note of the data submitted by the forest department that more than 77,000 trees cut, at the rate of three per hour, is excluding those which have been felled “illegally”. This comes to about three trees per hour in the past three years.
-
Security guard shoots ‘thief’ dead in Delhi
A 19-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night at a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project site near Karkardooma by a security guard deployed there when Gupta and his friend were allegedly trying to steal iron rods, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ashish Gupta. The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the friend of the deceased, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
-
Delhi govt starts issuing penalties for violating plastic-ban rule
The Delhi government on Monday began penalising violators found using, selling, manufacturing or stocking 19 single-use plastic items that were banned in the national capital from July 1. Teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and urban local bodies (ULBs) issued a total of 119 fines on Monday, amounting to ₹1.23 crore, besides shutting factories and market units that were caught violating norms. The DPCC said inspection drives will continue in the coming days.
-
Strong rain in parts of Delhi catches IMD off-guard again
PA sharp, strong burst of rain in parts of the national capital on Monday caught the Met department off guard once again, a day after the agency predicted “very light rain or drizzle” across the Capital. Pitampura in northwest Delhi was the city's wettest neighbourhood, getting 77.5mm of rain till 5.30pm on Monday, a spell classified as 'heavy rainfall', while Pusa got 25mm of rain, categorised as a 'moderate' spell.
