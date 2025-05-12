Delhiwale: Citizen of the times

It rained an hour ago—the sky is still cloudy. Like any Saturday afternoon, the shops are open in this south Delhi market plaza. The glass-walled cafe is milling with posh people, as always. The scene looks ordinary, yet something feels different; it was captured just a few hours before the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced. A seller of falsa is sitting on a public bench, beside his bicycle. (HT Photo)

For the past few days, following the terror attack last month on tourists in Pahalgam, many of us have been glued to our mobile phone screen, tracking updates on the evolving situation, our minds claimed by concern for the country and fears about the stability of our own life. One of the citizens crowding the aforementioned scene is a seller of falsa. He’s sitting on a public bench, beside his bicycle. A basket of falsa is perched atop the bicycle’s seat. Kanchan “Mathura Vasi” kindly agrees to share his thoughts about these sensitive times.

How are you following the news?

I don’t have TV. I don’t have radio. I don’t keep a mobile… but when big things happen in the world, you somehow sense them. (He looks up).

You seem concerned?

I’m a simple man from Mathura, that’s why I’m known as Mathura Vasi… My nephew used to be a fauji, but he’s been retired for some time. He has a shop in the village. But I worry for our men in the army… in wars, people die.

You must have lived through the previous India-Pakistan wars.

Yes, I’m 70, but I don’t remember much of those days. For forty years, I’ve been selling falsa in Dilli. And when it’s the season of jamun, I sell jamun. I also spend a part of the year in my village in Mathura, where I look after cows and buffaloes. (He again looks up.)

Is something bothering you?

I’m looking at these dark clouds. It might rain again. This is the time of summer. It’s supposed to be very hot, but it’s not. The month of May is not acting like the month of May. If the rainy days continue, the summertime crops in our village—the garmi wali moong—will be ruined.