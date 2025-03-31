Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: Gambler’s cart

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Mar 31, 2025 11:37 PM IST

Nizam revives a rare summertime tradition in Delhi with his game-wali kulfi, where customers gamble for icy treats using a pinball setup.

Nizam had appeared on this page a year ago. Why put him up again?

The cart used to be quite common, but has lately become so uncommon that it is now truly a heritage item. (HT)
The cart used to be quite common, but has lately become so uncommon that it is now truly a heritage item. (HT)

Why not?

Nizam operates something rare, that too, only at this time of the year. In fact, he is usually the only one in this big wide city to be seen with it. The genial man is one of the last flag-bearers of an almost disappeared summertime tradition. This week, as another summer season begins, Nizam has again launched the rarity into the city streets—the game-wali kulfi.

Every Delhi walla is familiar with the icy creamy meethi tasty kulfi bar. But not everyone has experienced the game-wali kulfi. This particular kulfi cart is unique. It has its ultra-slim kulfis spiked with real nail-biting thrill. The cart used to be quite common, but has lately become so uncommon that it is now truly a heritage item. It comes equipped with a very elemental roulette wheel. The customer has to double up as a gambler to engage with the cart. A set amount of money (five rupees, 10 rupees) is handed to the vendor, who hands over a kancha to the customer. The tiny glass ball is tossed into the cart’s spinning chakri. The number into which the kancha ultimately falls is the very number of kulfis the vendor must give the kancha thrower.

Nizam’s cart, sighted this afternoon (see photo) in Old Delhi’s Turkman Gate Bazar, doesn’t have a roulette wheel. It has a pinball arrangement in its place. You drop the kancha along the white-painted plywood plank, hoping for it to roll down into the highest value square. If the kancha lands into the square that is chalk-marked five, you get five kulfis. You get one kulfi if... it’s all luck.

Whatever, Nizam’s kulfi is ultra-sugary. Maybe that’s why the neighbourhood children are his staunchest loyalists. If not, the most honest. Last year, this reporter witnessed an angelic looking child slyly putting the kancha into the square numbered six. Nizam caught him red-handed. The kind-hearted vendor still gave the boy a consolation kulfi.

To be sure, Old Delhi has at least 2-3 game-wali kulfi carts (hopefully there must be some elsewhere as well). These few vendors keep moving from one labyrinthine gali to another. All you could do is to walk patiently along the Walled City alleys, hoping to spot the rarity, which almost always tend to be mobbed—by who else, but the alley’s little gamblers?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Gambler’s cart
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On