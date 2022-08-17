Delhiwale: Life behind the taste
Rajbir is a bearer of two legacies. One, of a street delicacy with origins that can be traced to Europe. The other is more intimate — the legacy of his life’s struggles.
This afternoon, passersby are coming to his nankhatai cart intermittently, here in Old Delhi’s Turkman Gate. One woman hesitantly enquires about the price. He says, “Dus ke paanch (10 for ₹5).” Rajbir has been selling nankhatai biscuits in the Walled City for 40 years. He left his MP village when he was a child. “There were problems at home.” His father, who had a stall in Delhi’s Kishanganj, had suddenly died. “I had to earn for the family.” The career a migrant picks up in a big city is more a matter of chance than choice. Rajbir does not remember his father’s exact trade “but I was introduced to a few helpful people in Dilli who were from my district, and were already established in the nankhatai line”.
Nankhatai was first made by the entrepreneurial Parsis in bakeries set up by the Dutch in Surat. Those colonisers had to quit our land way back around 1825. Consequently, they never made it to Delhi, but their presence survives in the nankhatai stalls of the city streets.
For all practical purposes, Rajbir’s establishment is a bakery on wheels. The dough for the biscuits is crammed inside a tin canister. It was prepared earlier in the day by mixing suji, maida, besan flour with khoya, sugar, ghee, cardamom powder, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda. To make a fresh batch, Rajbir pulls off some of the dough, splits it into a dozen pieces, pats each into a perfectly round circle. He arranges these on a large platter, which he places on a coal-fired salver. The platter is covered with a karahi, and the biscuits are left to steam for a few minutes.
Rajbir’s year began with a great loss, he says. His wife, Guddi, died in January. His five sons and daughters now live alone in the village. A lack of resources makes it difficult for him to ensure the education of all his children. “I think my sons might have to take up my line.” He sells nankhatais from 2pm until 11 at night, after which he walks back to his room in Minto Road
-
Piyush Goyal inaugurates tech research lab at IIT Delhi
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country. While inaugurating a public systems lab at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Goyal said that the initiative was expected to be a game-changer at a time when the government was focused on making India a developed country.
-
Court rejects bail plea of Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi in case of cheating
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of local politician Shrikant Tyagi in a case of cheating. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman at his high-rise in Noida. Tyagi's lawyer Sushil Bhati submitted bail applications in two of the three cases. Bhati said he will approach the sessions court for bail now.
-
To hunt for poachers, new dog squad to petrol Asola wildlife sanctuary
New Delhi: Delhi's forest and wildlife department is putting together a dog squad to patrol the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary and prevent poaching and other illegal activities in the park, as well as crack down on trade in prohibited wildlife items through railway stations and interstate bus terminals, officials aware of the matter have said. Chief wildlife warden of Delhi, Nisheeth Saxena, said the dog squad is currently being treated as a pilot project.
-
Delhi govt finalising spots for food trucks in shopping festival: Manish Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the upcoming Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy. The month-long festival will not only provide a unique experience of Delhi to visitors, but also boost the business of tourism and hospitality industries by at least 25%. The food truck policy is another step towards generating thousands of jobs, Sisodia said after the meeting on Tuesday.
-
Chandigarh tricity area sees 3 Covid deaths in two days
A 94-year-old resident of Sector 11, Chandigarh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. On Monday, two persons had died due to infection in Mohali, taking the district's toll to 1,165. The victims include a 68-year-old man from Mohali and a 66-year-old woman of Sunny Enclave. Both were admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. In terms of cases, the tricity recorded 129 new infections on Tuesday. The active case count of tricity has now reached 1,100.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics