 Delhiwale: Peepal watching | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: Peepal watching

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Mar 15, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Delhi's peepal trees are shedding leaves in a unique pattern, signaling the onset of dry months. Some are bare, some are sprouting new leaves, creating a moody yet surreal landscape in the city.

The Hauz Khas pave is coated with leaves. The culprit is standing innocently by the roadside — the tree is partly leafless. Such is the case these days with many Delhi peepals.

Outside Kamla Market clock tower (the clock doesn’t work), a completely leafy peepal stands beside a completely leafless peepal. (HT Photo)
Outside Kamla Market clock tower (the clock doesn’t work), a completely leafy peepal stands beside a completely leafless peepal. (HT Photo)

In the western world, leaves fall in autumn. In Delhi, the patjhar, or leaf fall, arrives for certain trees after the winter, during our short spring. The phenomenon foretells the coming dry months. To survive in prolonged drought, a tree might briefly discard its leaves to stop transpiring water. March happens to be a time of such transition, when certain trees have parted with their leaves, and tend to be either bare, or are just starting to be stocked with new leaves, or have already acquired the fresh foliage. The peepal begins shedding in January, a process that continues for a couple of months, even as new leaves sprout in March and April.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An afternoon stroll through parts of central Delhi shows these peepals in their moodiest — some trees are completely bare, some are clothed in new leaves, tinged with pink, copper and cinnamon.

A peepal in Khan Market is sharply standing out from other green trees of the Front Lane—every inch of it is currently leafless. Meanwhile, the trunk of a bare peepal in Gole Dak Khana is buried in knee-deep piles of browned leaves. In E block Connaught Place, a torn patang is jabbed into a peepal’s leafless branch. (This stranded kite is the season’s recurring motif, spotted in virtually every leafless Delhi tree.) Outside Rama Krishna Ashram metro station, green leaves are continually drifting down from a luscious peepal. “These are old leaves, new ones will come later,” says Fateh Singh, running a tea stall underneath. Next door in Paharganj, a skinny peepal is entwined into Imperial cinema’s pink concrete. Some leaves are translucent with yellow, some are green, and a few are patchy with papery brown texture.

Outside New Delhi railway station, the tall peepal behind Kapoor Juice Corner is covered with green leaves, and the tall peepal beside Gupta Pan Bhandar is without leaves. Inside the railway station, a gigantic peepal on platform 7 stands totally stripped, and yet looks dignified. A crow is perched at the topmost point.

The peepal outside Anglo Arabic School, in Ajmeri Gate, is clothed in leaves from head to toe; each leaf is part-green and part-yellow. Steps away, outside Kamla Market clock tower (the clock doesn’t work), a completely leafy peepal is standing beside a completely leafless peepal. The sight is surreal.

A mile ahead, the massive peepal facing the Dilli Gate monument is stark naked—both landmarks are exuding aristocratic austerity.

Hours later, at night, under a Mathura Road peepal, a brown dog is sleeping on a heap of fallen peepal leaves.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Peepal watching
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On