Delhiwale: Remembrance of a gaon past

And yet, until 2016, Gurugram was called Gurgaon; the “gaon” in the name translating to village. Farm fields would spread out as far as eyes could see—says an elderly Gurugram citizen. Until decades ago, he recalls, here was a village. Over time, it quickly enlarged into a town, then into a cosmopolitan city, ultimately transforming into the so-called Millennium City.

Here’s the recreation of that vanished world, summoning how a typical year looked like to earlier generations of Gurugramwale; they mostly being farmers. The precious information, including certain terms and phrases, are sourced from the Gazetteer of the Gurgaon District 1910. Let’s start with a season of fresh sowing.

Asarh, meaning June-July: As soon as the rain falls, Gurgaonwale plough the land, and start the sowing of kharif crop.

Sawan, July-August: The sowing of juar is completed. The formerly sown kharif crops are then weeded. Beware, locusts likely to attack the crops. Ploughing for the rabi starts.

Bhadaun, August-September: Corn is cut. Crops must be guarded from the predatory birds.

Kuar, September-October: Bajra is cut. Cotton begins to bear. First sowings of gram and barley start.

Katak, October-November: Harvesting of bajra and autumn pulses conclude. Cotton picking continues; part of juar cut. Rabi crops sown.

Mangsir, November-December: Cotton picking continues. The rest of juar, pala and pula are cut. Rabi sowings completed; kharif crops threshed and stored.

Poh, December-January: A brief spell of rain is desired, after which fresh ploughing for kharif starts.

Magh, January-February: Less hectic season for farmers. Even so, melons are sown, tobacco planted, cotton harvested.

Phagun, February-March: Nasty season of damaging hailstorms! Nevertheless, sugarcane planted. Rabi crops must be watered.

Chait, March-April: Barley, mustard, and gram are cut. Cotton sowing starts.

Baisakh, April-May: Rabi harvesting concludes. Harvested crops trodden out and winnowed. Earth is said to be sleeping during this season, so largely left untouched.

Jeth, May-June: Rabi crops stored, early cotton and juar watered, bajra sown (only if the rain falls).

The year ends, the cycle re-starts.

While this phase of Gurugram is gone, its ghost persists—discerned sometimes in a sudden winter-time sighting of a mustard field (see photo), and sometimes, in most unlikely of spaces. Such as in a foot overbridge in ultra-slick DLF Cybercity. The fancy bridge is landscaped with bushes, hedges, flowers—and with a smattering of grain stalks, giving a glimpse of Gurugram’s agricultural past.