Delhiwale: The Khan Market couple

Here, everyone’s watching, hoping to be watched in return. Khan Market isn’t a mere market; it’s a mirror of how Delhi sees itself and wants to be seen. Shops and cafés in this bazar come and go, each new name slipping into the place of an old favourite. Established in 1951, the market’s centrality hasn’t been dented by the invasion of shopping malls. Their joint portrait is part of a series marking the market’s 75th year. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

At the centre of the front lane stands one of the market’s oldest landmarks, since 1953. Bahrisons Booksellers is run by a longtime couple. Anuj Bahri Malhotra sits upstairs in the shop; Rajni Malhotra downstairs. Their joint portrait is part of a series marking the market’s 75th year.

Those who know them say Rajni is the more genial one. Anuj heartily agrees, describing himself as a “mustanda Punjabi.” This afternoon, both are on the shop’s upper floor. “There’s no malice in my heart”—Anuj says—“I just don’t care for nonsense.” Rajni smiles, quietly inhabiting her reputation for patience, a trait she traces to her father, Vishwa Nath Vij.

On any day, Anuj’s booming, carefree voice carries down from the mezzanine, where he sits facing the classics section. Rajni works on the ground floor, by the poetry shelf. Her disarming smile makes her approachable even to introverts looking for specific books.

The shop was founded by Anuj’s father, Balraj Bahri, a Partition migrant, with initial capital from his wife, Bhag Bahri. Then, they could hardly have imagined its growth. Anuj, a commerce graduate from Delhi University’s PGDAV College, began working in the shop in 1979. He and Rajni, a Miranda House alumna, married in 1987; she joined the business 19 years later, “when our three children were comfortably settled in school and its routine.”

Their roles are distinct. Rajni manages day-to-day orders, inventory, customer relations, publisher and author contacts, and the store’s social media. Anuj handles operations and expansion.

And expanded it has. Bahrisons now has multiple outlets across Delhi-NCR, and a presence in five more cities including Hyderabad and Kolkata. Yet both return daily to the original store: Rajni runs it until the afternoon; Anuj takes over till closing. Anuj mostly wears the bookstore’s blue uniform; Rajni changes her outfit daily, matching her earrings of the day.

As they talk, the conversation moves through many topics, including rajma chawal, before turning to their children. Aanchal is an author, Aashana has lately joined the family business, and Aaditya is abroad. Now, a customer wanders through the shelves; Anuj cordially offers him a seat.

It’s time for the couple’s portrait. One of them suggests the staircase. It feels right. The staircase links the two floors, just as the lives of these two people are joined among books.