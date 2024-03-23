 Delhiwale: This way to Haveli Azam Khan | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhiwale: This way to Haveli Azam Khan

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Mar 23, 2024 03:12 PM IST

The Walled City dictionary — As part of our ‘Walled City dictionary’ series, that is chronicling every Old Delhi locality

The door’s tatty curtain was to hide the once-affluent family’s wretched poverty, its threadbare predicament instead exposed its decline.

Haveli Azam Khan is said to have been the site of the haveli of a Mughal-era noble called Azam Khan. (HT photo)
Haveli Azam Khan is said to have been the site of the haveli of a Mughal-era noble called Azam Khan. (HT photo)

Yashpal’s iconic short story Purdah immediately comes to mind on gazing at this purdah, here in Old Delhi’s Haveli Azam Khan street. The purdah is actually looking ok, the giveaway is the derelict doorway on which it hangs. The arched portal is made of long-ago lakhori, its damaged portions patched up with modern bricks, the blue paint severely discoloured.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Haveli Azam Khan is said to have been the site of the haveli of a Mughal-era noble called Azam Khan. Nobody today remembers the haveli. A new world has emerged sphinx-like from the ashes of the past, turning what must have been a sprawling haveli into a cluster of houses, groceries, eateries, circumcision clinics, chai shops, roti bakeries, meat shops, and mosques (one of which is called Bombay Wali Masjid—built by a Bombay wala!).

While a cook living in the vicinity insists that Azam Khan’s legendary mansion survives in fragments as orphaned doors, windows and balconies, the area indeed is sprinkled with an unusually large number of stately doorways, each of which looks like an entrance to some spacious residence. One such building turns out to be merely a congestion of windowless rooms, each room being an individual household packed with very many family members, plus pets like goats and cats. Another impressive doorway leads to similarly grim interiors--a kitchen in the courtyard is sheltered from the elements by a sheet of blue canvas.

No longer a mansion, Haveli Azam Khan nevertheless continues to be a metaphoric mansion with an endless series of rooms and attics. Every turn of the gaze throws up something unique—a sunken chai stall, a wave-shaped balcony, a window with floral motifs, a shop with the remains of PCO telephone booths, a tea house crammed with hyperlocal poets. Like a river with many tributaries, this is a grand gali encompassing many smaller galis.—Gali Peerji Wali, Gali Godo Wali, Gali School Wali, Gali Mochiyan, all of which have been sequentially featured in these pages (except for one blind gali so short that it has no name).

The street climaxes into an intersecting chowk bearing the same name. This lethargic Ramzan afternoon, the place is unusually quiet. The venerable Raeesuddin is asleep by Bhai Salauddin Pan Wale’s stall (closed for the day). See photo.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On