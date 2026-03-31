Delhi: Woman crossing rd killed by speeding car in Model Town

A 46-year-old woman crossing the street was run over by an allegedly speeding car in north Delhi’s Model Town on Monday evening, police said, adding that the driver has been arrested. The deceased, Kiran Devi, was a contractual government employee.

The deceased, Kiran Devi, was a contractual government employee at the ration card office in Ashok Vihar and had come to the Model Town area. She was crossing the road near Gujranwala Town when the incident occurred around evening, police said.

According to police, the car – an MG Windsor – was allegedly being driven at high speed by 30-year-old Model Town resident Anjali Arora. The car struck Devi as she was attempting to cross the road, according to police officers aware of the case details.

“The impact of the crash flung the victim onto the carriageway, after which the vehicle went on to ram into an e-rickshaw before crashing into a divider and coming to a halt,” the officer cited above, who asked not to be identified, said.

The e-rickshaw driver, Puran Mal, sustained injuries in the collision, police said. Bystanders rushed both victims to Vinayak Hospital, where doctors declared Devi dead on arrival. Puran Mal is undergoing treatment, according to police.

A senior police officer aware of the case details said that the errant vehicle has been seized and the woman driver detained for questioning. “We are verifying the sequence of events and examining what led to the incident. The woman was on her way home after dropping her children for some classes,” the officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

An FIR has been registered, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to ascertain the exact circumstances of the crash.

The victim’s son Kshitij Kumar, 17, said he, his mother, and his 15-year-old brother lived in Shakurpur while his father lived elsewhere. “My cousin, who lived close to the incident, was the first to reach the hospital after getting a call from police. I am still trying to understand what happened. It’s just me and my brother left to fend for ourselves now,” he said, adding that he had just taken his Class 12 examination and his brother Class 10.