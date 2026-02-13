Denied free room at hotel, foreigner ‘harms himself’

A 29-year-old man from Turkmenistan allegedly inflicted injuries on himself on Wednesday outside a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, police said, adding that the tourist was in an inebriated state during the incident. Police said he was staying at the Paharganj hotel for 21 days and had run out of money.

Police identified the man as Jeyhun, who had come to India last month and was staying in Delhi. Police said he was staying at the Paharganj hotel for 21 days and had run out of money.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Anant Mittal of Central district said, “As per the information received, on Wednesday night, he came to the hotel in a very unstable condition. He was under the influence of some intoxicating substance, most probably alcohol. He had checked out the of the hotel earlier and demanded a room on return saying he had no money. He wanted to stay for free of cost. The hotel staff refused and told him that no rooms were available.”

According to police, the tourist got “highly agitated” and started arguing with everyone. “Within seconds, he attempted to commit self harm by slitting his throat with a knife he had bought with him. The hotel management called the police and police reached and intervened. We prevented any major injuries. The man had already harmed himself and had suffered substantial blood loss from his neck” said the DCP.

Police said he was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital. “Medico-Legal Case (MLC) formalities have been duly completed. Medical examinations confirmed that the man was in a state of heavy intoxication at the time of the incident. We also conducted probe to check if there was a monetary dispute between the two parties but found nothing substantial during preliminary enquiry” said the DCP.

Police said the man is still admitted and they will question him once he is released. “We will check his Visa details and his trip plans. We are trying to connect with his family so they can help him” said another officer aware of the case.