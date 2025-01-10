DGCA calls for total overhaul of Delhi airport’s T2

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the operator of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of Terminal 2 (T2), people aware of the matter have stated, adding that the terminal will likely be shut for around six months from the end of April or the beginning of May for the renovations. The revamp will include both the terminal building as well as the airside. (HT Archive)

The revamp will include both the terminal building as well as the airside, the people said.

Also Read: Delhi dense fog: What IndiGo, Air India said amid zero visibility, day after 400 flights delayed

IGI is scheduled to host the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia- Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly conference in mid-April, and officials from the ministry of civil aviation confirmed that the expanded Terminal 1 (T1) will be ready by early April to ensure that the country’s largest airport gets the best display.

“On completion of the ongoing work, T1 will have a capacity of 40 million passengers annually. T2’s renovation will begin only by the end of April or May once the ACI conference concludes,” one of the officials confirmed.

Also Read: IGI world’s 24th best connected airport, rises one spot: Report

A second official said Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGI, has scrapped its earlier plan of converting T2 into a short-haul international terminal.

“T2 is being renovated after DGCA had flagged the need for it last year. After repairs, both T1 and T2 will operate domestic flights, while T3 will be majorly for international operations only,” the second official said.

Confirming the development, a DIAL spokesperson said, “Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport, along with the associated apron area, was originally constructed in the 1980s and has been in operation for over 40 years. As a result, a comprehensive refurbishment of the terminal, adjoining apron, infrastructure, and airside facilities is proposed to ensure continued operational efficiency. The terminal will be closed for a period of approximately 4 to 6 months to facilitate the refurbishment work.”

Also Read: Canadian held at IGI for carrying crocodile head

The spokesperson also stated that the renovations will cause minimal disruptions as “the recently developed Terminal 1 will accommodate the passenger load from Terminal 2 during the shutdown”.

“Upon completion of the refurbishment, the terminal will feature significant upgrades, including new aerobridges, smart washroom facilities, redesigned flooring and ceilings, an enhanced Flight Information Display System (FIDS), improved signage, and better road connectivity,” the spokesperson said.

T2 opened in May 1986, and was initially used for international flights till July 2010, when those operations shifted to T3. After this, the terminal remained operational for only three months every year, catering to Haj flights. It was then shut for a few years, and in 2017, was renovated, and now-bankrupt airline Go First and a few IndiGo flights started operations from here.