Delhi dense fog: What IndiGo, Air India said amid zero visibility, day after 400 flights delayed

Flight operations were severely impacted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday as a dense fog engulfed north India. Passengers look at screens at T3 Terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid Microsoft outage, in New Delhi, Friday, July 19, 2024. (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said due to dense fog, flight operations have been affected at the airport.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight operation. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates IGIA, wrote on X.

Top carriers such as IndiGo and Air India also notified their passengers about the possibility of their flights getting delayed.

“Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility. Once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion,” IndiGo said.

Tata Group-owned Air India wrote, “Poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.”

According to officials, more than 400 flights were delayed at IGIA on Friday due to fog.

Weather forecast

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30am on Saturday, while at the same point yesterday, the city's temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The national capital's air quality, on the other hand, continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city's AQI was recorded at 385 at 6 am on Saturday, while it was 348 at the same point on the previous day.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good,” 51 and 100 “satisfactory,” 101 and 200 “moderate,” 201 and 300 “poor,” 301 and 400 “very poor,” and 401 and 500 “severe.”