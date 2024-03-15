Delhi Jal Board issues advisory over water supply curbs in south Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board issued an advisory on Friday saying that large parts of south Delhi might experience water supply shortage or low-pressure water supply on Saturday morning due to major maintenance work at the Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station. In an official statement, DJB said that after a breakdown in the common header supply line, water supply in the command area south Delhi and Palam main supply lines will either not be available or will be available at low pressure on Saturday morning. (HT Archive)

The areas that might be impacted include Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, Safdarjung Development Area, JNU, Mehrauli, llT, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Janakpuri, Deer Park, Greater Kailash, Moti Bagh, Nanak Pura, Vasant Enclave, Shanti Niketan, Westend Colony and the command areas of Palam reservoir. DJB said that people may also contact the central control room at 1916 for water-related problems and requests for tankers. The helpline numbers for water tankers are 011-29234746, 011-29234747 for Greater Kailash, 011-26137216 for Vasant Kunj and 011-47688915 for Vasant Vihar.

In a separate advisory, DJB said that water supply in areas around Paschim Vihar, Meera Bagh, Peeragarhi and surrounding regions will not be available from 9 am to 7pm on March 20. “Residents are requested to store a sufficient quantity of water,” DJB said.