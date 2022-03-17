DMRC: 3 key Metro lines hit by technical snag today morning; services resume now
NEW DELHI: Metro operations were impacted on the Delhi Metro’s Violet, Green and Pink lines from around 9 am on Thursday for more than two hours, leading to delays of up to 60 minutes, commuters complained. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said there were ‘technical’ issues on the three lines.
The issue was resolved around 11:10 am.
“Service Update. Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute,” said DMRC in a tweet on Thursday morning at 9 am.
It later announced, “Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute.”
Commuters also took to Twitter, commenting on the delays. “@OfficialDMRC, you have heard about work from home and work from office, today metro service delay by 2 hours, now u can see work from metro (sic)” tweeted a user named Fazil.
Mayank Sharma, another commuter, said there was heavy footfall at Kashmere Gate, a linking station for the Yellow, Violet and Red networks. “No metro from last 20 minutes at kashmere gate heavy rush (sic),” he tweeted.
