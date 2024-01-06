DMs to stay in 11 Delhi villages tonight to understand problems: LG

The lieutenant governor’s (LG) office announced on Saturday the names of 11 villages where the Capital’s district magistrates (DM) will spend the night to get a first-hand account of residents’ problems, and added that the DMs will begin their overnight stay on Sunday. Last Tuesday, the LG announced that each DM from the city’s 11 revenue districts will spend the night in select villages to understand the situation on the ground. (Mohd Zakir)

The initiative is part of the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan being executed by the Delhi Development Authority to develop villages with a budget of more than ₹800 crore, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to take the government to the doorsteps of people.

The selected villages are Baprola (west district), Tatesar Rural (North West), Kheda Dabar (South West), Fatehpur Beri (South), Pul Prahladpur (South East), Chilla Saroda Bangar (East), Babarpur (Shahdara), Baquiabad (North East), Jagatpur (Central), Samalkha (New Delhi), and Palla (North).

On Sunday morning, the DMs will hold “samvaad” with residents of the selected village and neighbouring villages from 11am to 2pm. From 3pm to 6pm they will inspect important sites in the village along with officers of various departments and government agencies. From 6pm to 7pm they will hold a “charcha” by night fire where residents will share grievances and feedback. The DM’s will spend the night there, and hold another “samvaad” from 7am to 11am the following morning to share a tentative road map for development.