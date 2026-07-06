Doctor found dead in Delhi hospital’s duty room; suicide note found

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old senior resident doctor in the anaesthesia department of a north Delhi government hospital was found dead in his duty room on Sunday morning, police said on Monday. A note has been recovered from his bag, stating relationship issues behind ending his life, police added. Inquest proceedings are underway. Police said they are investigating the circumstances and examining the contents of the note (Shutterstock)

Colleagues broke open the door after he failed to respond at the end of his night shift. Officials said the doctor had been on duty from 8pm on July 4 to 8am on July 5. When he did not come out after his shift ended, staff found the room bolted from inside. The door was forced open around 9 am and he was found unconscious. He was rushed to the emergency ward, where he was declared dead.

A cannula had been inserted in his left hand around 10pm on Saturday at his request by a technical assistant, police said.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory team inspected the room and seized syringes, empty medicine ampoules, a diary and a three-page handwritten note from his bag.

The note stated he was ending his life voluntarily, and referred to a relationship with a woman for the past two years, police said. It mentioned that his parents did not agree to the marriage because they belonged to different castes.

The body has been preserved in the mortuary. A post-mortem examination by a medical board was conducted on Monday.

Inquest proceedings are underway. Police said they are investigating the circumstances and examining the contents of the note.