‘Donate Kashmir Files earnings to Pandits’
- “Now that we have raised the topic of Kashmiri lives, they (BJP leaders) are hiding their faces and choosing to run away because they have no answers to the real questions that are being raised,” Sisodia said.
The war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the movie “The Kashmir Files” intensified on Monday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stating that while “Kashmir Files” is all that the BJP cares about, AAP cares about Kashmiri Pandits.
Participating in a discussion in the assembly, Sisodia said BJP has not done anything to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits while the AAP government has given permanent jobs to 233 Kashmiri Pandit teachers. “Kashmiri Pandits struggled for survival in Delhi for 25 years; BJP leaders didn’t even meet them. BJP has been in power in Centre and in Kashmir for eight years, why have they not helped Kashmiri Pandits? BJP spent 32 years playing politics over Kashmiri lives and is now promoting ‘Kashmir Files’,” Sisodia said.
He demanded all the money made from “Kashmir Files” be donated for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Kejriwal’s remarks insulted Hindus of the country. “Kejriwal has insulted the Hindus of the country and should apologise,” said Bidhuri. htc
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
