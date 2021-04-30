‘Don’t queue up outside Covid-19 vaccination centres tomorrow, stock will arrive in 1-2 days’: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged people not to queue up outside Covid-19 vaccination centres in the national capital on Saturday when the third phase of the inoculation drive to cover all adults in the country is scheduled to start. "I request you to not queue up at the centres tomorrow. As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. Only then people with appointments can start coming to the centres," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has not received the vaccines against the coronavirus disease yet. "We are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that the vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after. They have assured us that 300,000 doses of Covishield are coming to us first, tomorrow or the day after," he added.

He said the Delhi government has requested both companies to make available 67 lakh doses each in next three months. "Delhi government is ready to make payments for it. People of Delhi will be given free vaccines. We are making all efforts to see that people of Delhi are vaccinated in the next three months," Kejriwal added.

More than 24.5 million people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN digital platform ahead of the Phase-3 of the Covid-19 vaccination for those above 18 years that is set to start from May 1, according to the Union health ministry. While more than 13.7 million people registered themselves on April 28, more than 10.4 million registered by the end of April 29.

The government on Monday made the announcement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings over India's response to record daily surges in coronavirus disease cases. In the meetings, PM Modi stressed that vaccination was "the biggest weapon" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.

All adults can get Covid shots and states can buy doses directly from vaccine-makers in the "liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination", the government said. India began inoculating people in January using two anti-Covid-19 vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covishield developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech's made-in-India Covaxin. So far, the government allowed vaccinations only for health workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years in a centrally-controlled process.

Delhi reported 24,235 new Covid-19 cases and 395 deaths on Thursday with a positivity rate of 31.76%.