Drainage pipeline work near Maharani Bagh to begin soon, traffic to remain unaffected

The public works department (PWD) will soon begin work on laying a drainage pipeline using jack pushing technology on Ring Road near Maharani Bagh in south-east Delhi at an estimated cost of ₹28.62 lakh, senior PWD officials said, adding that the project will be completed within 30 days of commencement. The PWD has been revamping the drainage network across the city ahead of the monsoon season in line with the drainage master plan unveiled by the government. (Representational image)

Officials said prefabricated components will be used to shorten the execution timeline and ensure that traffic is not disrupted. The department has already floated a tender for laying a 600mm-diameter mild steel (MS) pressure pipeline.

“The pipeline will be laid through trenchless jack pushing technology at an approximate depth of three metres below ground level. The work includes providing 600mm-diameter MS pipes of 10mm thickness, conforming to relevant Indian standards, along with welding, cutting, painting with anti-corrosive bituminous coating, and associated works,” a PWD official said, requesting anonymity.

Around 75 metres of MS pipeline is proposed to be laid. The work will include jointing, electric welding, coupling, alignment, testing, and all incidental works required as per site conditions and engineering standards.

A second official said prefabricated components will be used to ensure faster execution and minimise inconvenience to road users. He added that traffic movement on Ring Road will be maintained during execution.

“The work has been planned in a manner that disruption to vehicular movement is kept to a minimum. We will coordinate with the traffic police, but diversions or stoppage of traffic will not be required,” the second official said.

Officials said the project is aimed at strengthening underground utility infrastructure along the busy arterial stretch. “The use of jack pushing technology will allow the pipeline to be laid without open trenching, which helps maintain surface road conditions,” an official said.

The PWD has been revamping the drainage network across the city ahead of the monsoon season in line with the drainage master plan unveiled by the government. Officials said that any new repairs or laying of pipelines are now being undertaken in accordance with the master plan.