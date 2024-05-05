Drink driving, the scourge of Delhi

Sita Kumari and her sister Puja Kumari were at the local flea market in Mayur Vihar, just as they had been, on several such nights. They had gone to buy vegetables. Sita, 22, used to make ₹7,000 a month working at a fridge-manufacturing factory, with dreams of a bright, prosperous future in her eyes. According to a survey conducted by an NGO between August and December last year, more than 81% of the 30,000 respondents admitted to having driven under the influence of liquor at some point. (HT archive)

“But it’s all over now,” said Puja. On that fateful March night, a drunk boy, 17, rammed his car into a crowd in the teeming market, killing Sita and wounding six others.

“If she was alive, she would have worked harder and earned more money. She would have gotten married and lived a beautiful life,” said Puja.

The boy was driving his father’s car, police said a day after the incident, after apprehending the 17-year-old and his friend.

For decades now, drink driving has been one of Delhi’s most stubborn public safety hazards, killing dozens every year, despite a string of attempts to weed the menace out.

According to a survey conducted by NGO Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD) between August and December last year, more than 81% of the 30,000 respondents admitted to having driven under the influence of liquor at some point.

The respondents included 20,776 men and 9,224 women.

According to Delhi traffic police data, an average of 72 prosecutions have been issued each day for driving drunk till March 31 this year, with a total of 6,500 fines levied in that period.

Special commissioner of police (Traffic) HGS Dhaliwal said that driving under the influence of alcohol poses a grave risk not only to the individual behind the wheel but also to passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists sharing the road.

“It impairs judgement, slows reaction times, and increases the likelihood of accidents causing injuries or fatalities. The consequences of such irresponsible behaviour can be devastating and irreparable. We take several measures to prevent it,” he said.

Of the 6,500 fines issued in the first three months of the year, Rajouri Garden traffic circle in west Delhi reported the most cases, followed by Samaypur Badli, Mehrauli, Karol Bagh, Rohini and Model Town.

In contrast, 5,384 such fines were issued in the corresponding period in 2023. That number more than tripled by the end of the year, showed traffic police data.

To be sure, the data for 2020, 2021 and 2022 is skewed significantly due to a combination of the Covid-19 lockdowns that kept much of Delhi’s traffic off the streets as well as police cutting the use of breathalysers to prevent the spread of infections.

Indeed, the use of breathalysers resumed only in September 2021.

Dhaliwal said the traffic police has intensified its efforts to crack down on drink driving.

“Strict enforcement measures, including increased checking, and breathalyser tests, are being implemented to deter individuals from engaging in this hazardous behaviour, have been taken,” he said.

It’s as much of a pain-point across India as it is in Delhi, shows data.

According to the Union ministry of road transport and highways’ “Road Accidents in India” report for 2022, 3,314 people died in 9,150 crashes across the country due to drink driving the previous year.

In the 2023 report, this number swelled to 4,201 fatalities in 10,080 crashes.

According to the Delhi traffic police’s Road Crash Report 2022, 668 of 1,428 fatal crashes (around 47%) are classified as “hit and run” cases, in which the cause of the accident could not be ascertained.

However, says the report, many of the drivers in these instances may have been inebriated.

“Hit and run fatal crash cases have shown an increasing trend in 2022 as compared to last year 2021 (555 in the year 2021 to 668 in 2022). However, inference may be made that the motorist might have been under the influence of alcohol. Efforts were made to reduce the number of crashes caused due to drunk driving by increasing the prosecution of drivers driving under the influence of alcohol,” the traffic police report says.

Driving under the influence is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

According to the law, drink driving is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment, or a fine of ₹2,000 or both.

Driving with an alcohol content of more than 30 mg per 100 ml of blood is a punishable offence and the offender is issued a court challan.

Michael Phyland, senior road policing advisor, Global Road Safety Partnership, a partner under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, warned of the catastrophic impacts of driving under the influence.

“Due partly to its tendency to reduce inhibition, the consumption of alcohol is often associated with other risk behaviours such as non use of seat-belts or helmets, unsafe speed choice and the use of other drugs which can further negatively impact on driving performance and bring about catastrophic outcomes for offenders and other innocent road users, “ he said.

Experts say a systemic approach that approaches the problem from multiple points is crucial to squashing drink driving. This, they said, includes stricter laws (lower blood alcohol content limits, harsher penalties), stronger enforcement (sobriety checkpoints, DUI patrols), public awareness campaigns, and promoting alternatives (designated drivers, ride-sharing).

“It isn’t a risk worth taking,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, trustee and co-founder of Raahgiri Foundation.

“Whether you’re pulled over, in an accident, or damage your vehicle, the consequences of driving while drunk are severe. Delhi’s dense traffic and high number of pedestrians make drink driving especially dangerous,” she said.

“Harsh penalties exist, but more strict enforcement needs to be done. Additionally, road design with safety features and in-vehicle technology that detects impairment can further reduce accidents. This comprehensive strategy addresses driver behaviour, enforcement, and road safety to minimise fatalities and injuries,” she added.

She further said that traffic police must ensure more frequent patrols and random breathalyzers at night and near nightlife areas to deter offenders. Advanced breathalyzers and police vehicle dashcams will strengthen evidence collection, she added.

Panda said that police should also collaborate with bars and restaurants to promote designated drivers and responsible drinking habits — or launch campaigns highlighting the dangers and penalties.

Special commissioner Dhaliwal stressed on community involvement in combating drink driving.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of suspected drink driving promptly, thereby contributing to the collective effort to create safer roads for everyone,” he said.

Panda too said citizens’ responsibility is most important.

“Arrange safe transportation if you plan to drink. Delhi offers extensive public transport options and taxi services. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Even small amounts of alcohol affects judgment. Don’t hesitate to report suspected drunk drivers to the police. The next time you think about getting behind the wheel after several drinks, consider the dangers of drunk driving,” she added.

More often than not, others have to bear the costs of refractions.

Last March, Ajay Kumar Yadav, 39, and Chij Bahadur, 40, both drunk, decided to take a drive in their employer’s SUV. Soon after they got in, they hit two cars and a signboard at Palam Marg, ran over several people standing near a pavement, and finally came to a rest after hitting a boundary wall, killing two people, including a 12-year-old boy, Sameer Khan.

For his father, Bhure Khan, nothing will ever be enough.

“Nothing is going to change. I lost my son. Many people have died in the past and will continue to die. Nobody is scared of the law,” he said.