Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Driver held for hit-and-run crash injuring NSG officer

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 05:56 am IST

A 30-year-old man was arrested for a hit-and-run that injured an NSG jawan in Delhi; he fled the scene but was later traced and caught by police.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case earlier this month where a Maruti Ertiga car had hit a National security Guard (NSG) jawan on morning walk in south Delhi’s RK Puram, police said. The victim was taken to hospital and was treated and discharged in some days.

According to Amit Goel, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), the accused Pawan Kumar Chauhan is the owner of the vehicle and was behind the wheel on the day of the incident.

At around 6am on July 9, the RK Puram police station were informed about an injured man in the service lane of the RTR Marg. The victim was later identified as Narendra Singh, a serving jawan in the NSG. A case was registered and investigation was taken up.

A Maruti Ertiga car bearing Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur emerged as the offending vehicle and the owner was also identified. Chauhan is from Hathras and resides in Rajokri village near Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. When the police checked, he was at large his mobile phone was also switched off.

On July 24, his location was traced in Rajokri from where he was arrested, the DCP informed. “Chauhan disclosed that he was returning from Haridwar along with his family members, when due to fatigue, he dozed off for a moment and his vehicle hit the morning walker. His family asked him to stop and help the injured person. However, he panicked and fled. He dropped his family members at Rajokri and fled,” said Goel.

