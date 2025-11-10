DTC begins work to make 3 more depots EV-ready in Delhi

The transport department is set to build electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at three bus depots in Nand Nagri, Wazirpur, and Sukhdev Vihar as part of their efforts to build a fully electric public transport ecosystem, officials said. Depots at Nand Nagri, Wazirpur and Sukhdev Vihar will get EV charging points within four months as Delhi targets 80% electric bus fleet by 2028. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started work on the project which is likely to be completed in the next four months. The estimated cost of making the three depots EV-ready is around ₹10 crore each.

“The electrification of these depots is essential to accommodate the next batch of e-buses that will be inducted over the next one year. Once complete, Delhi will have the capacity to manage one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country,” a DTC official said.

Currently, Delhi operates nearly 2,000 electric buses under DTC as well as cluster service, with another 3,000 expected by March 2026, according to the transport department. According to officials, the goal is to make 80% of the city’s public bus fleet electric by 2028 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020. The upcoming depots are being designed with high-capacity charging points, energy-efficient systems and smart load management, ensuring minimum downtime and optimal performance, officials said.

Besides, work is already underway at existing bus depots, including the ones in Rajghat, Mundka and Okhla, which are being upgraded to support high-voltage charging infrastructure. A senior official added that the Nand Nagri, Wazirpur, and Sukhdev Vihar depots will be ready to incorporate dedicated heavy commercial EV bays, allowing simultaneous charging of multiple large-capacity buses.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh had recently said that the government’s focus is to ensure that Delhi’s transition to electric mobility is both sustainable and inclusive, with reliable charging infrastructure.

“Our goal is not just to add buses, but to build a green transport ecosystem that can serve Delhi for the next decade. Once all electrification works are completed by March 2026, Delhi’s e-bus network will cover nearly every major corridor, significantly cutting both tailpipe emissions and urban noise pollution,” he had said.