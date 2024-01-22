DTC to ready three depots for e-buses in Capital

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to upgrade three of its bus depots — two in east Delhi and one in west Delhi — and ready them for electric buses by the end of April, officials involved in the planning said on Friday. Each e-bus currently operating in the Capital can run up to 250km on a single charge. The charging infrastructure will be installed by the government while the electric bus companies will install the charging points, the official said, adding that most buses in the city ply during the day and would be charged at these stations during the night. (PTI)

These bus depots in Ghazipur, East Vinod Nagar, and Shadipur are among the busiest in the Capital and currently accommodate only CNG buses because they do not have the charging facility for electric buses. These depots can accommodate 120 buses, said officials, adding that they have not been upgraded in the last decade.

“Currently, these depots are used for three main purposes including maintenance, washing, and parking. To be able to accommodate electric buses, they need to install the charging infrastructure,” said a DTC official, asking not to be named.

Presently, Delhi has four bus depots with charging stations — Mundela Kalan, Rohini Sector 37, Rajghat 2 and Mayapuri — each with a capacity to charge around 100 buses at a time.

“The maintenance workshop of the three depots will also be upgraded for the electric buses. The work will be done by expert agencies which will be selected through open tender. The tenders have been floated for this and soon the agencies will be hired for the work,” said a second DTC official.

Currently, 1,300 electric buses are operating in Delhi while the transport department is planning to induct 1,480 buses by the end of March. In January, 500 e-buses are likely to be flagged off by the Delhi government. Public bus transport in Delhi is conducted mainly through DTC and cluster buses. In Delhi, nearly 4.3 million people travel daily in the city buses.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said: “Delhi government’s target is to have a total of 8,000 electric buses by 2025 which will be inducted in different phases. By 2025, Delhi will have over 10,000 buses out of which 80% will be electric. The electric buses have now become the new identity of Delhi.”

Delhi currently has 7,669 buses out of which 4,492 buses are under DTC and 3,177 are under the cluster scheme. Among the 7,669 buses, 1,300 are electric.

Amit Bhatt, managing director of International Council on Clean Transportation, said that Delhi was moving towards decarbonisation of its bus fleet with such steps. “The electric bus charging infrastructure and the fundamental requirements such as upgradation of the necessary depots are required for the effective operation of the e-buses. Since Delhi has the largest number of e-buses and its only going to only increase, the need of the hour is to ensure that the depots are prepared.”